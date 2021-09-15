Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Short Interest Up 479.4% in August

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,000 shares, a growth of 479.4% from the August 15th total of 105,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $13,109,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Shares of XMTR opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. Xometry has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.89.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XMTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xometry in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.