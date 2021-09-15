Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $117.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.49. 528,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,164. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.50.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $11,596,984. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

