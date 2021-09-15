Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in August

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Yamaha stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064. Yamaha has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $66.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.