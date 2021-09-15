Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 300 to GBX 400. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Yellow Cake traded as high as GBX 357.50 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 210826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £522.19 million and a PE ratio of 14.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 271.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 262.02.

Yellow Cake Company Profile (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

