Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $49,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,693,000 after purchasing an additional 798,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Yum China by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,888,000 after purchasing an additional 756,704 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

