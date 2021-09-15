Zachary Levenick Acquires 15,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BNED stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $532.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.66. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $2,200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

