Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.96 Million

Analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post $45.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.30 million. Greenlane posted sales of $35.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $180.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $174.80 million to $186.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $299.40 million, with estimates ranging from $294.60 million to $304.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Greenlane.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNLN. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNLN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.59. 12,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,053. The company has a market cap of $243.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. Greenlane has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

