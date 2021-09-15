Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $958.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post sales of $958.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $978.80 million and the lowest is $937.60 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $700.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,910. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

PATK traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.12. The company had a trading volume of 119,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,963. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $47.74 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

