Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Post $1.71 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to announce $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 278.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.39. The stock had a trading volume of 71,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,797. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.51 and a beta of 2.41.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

