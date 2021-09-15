Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post $171.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $173.12 million. Standex International reported sales of $151.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

SXI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Standex International by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Standex International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 225,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,240. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

