Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Announce -$1.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce ($1.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the lowest is ($1.36). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($4.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,216. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $322.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 343.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 58.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 368.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 39.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 205,769 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.