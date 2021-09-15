Zacks: Analysts Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,681,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.85.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

