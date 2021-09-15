Zacks: Analysts Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post sales of $87.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.10 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $65.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $356.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $347.68 million to $367.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $429.23 million, with estimates ranging from $421.05 million to $435.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million.

WPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 253.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,781,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,834 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,583,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 24.3% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,832,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

