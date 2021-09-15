Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.77 Million

Brokerages expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to post sales of $25.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.90 million and the lowest is $25.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full-year sales of $104.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.90 million to $104.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.08 million, with estimates ranging from $133.02 million to $137.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

NYSE LAW traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.00. 86,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,979. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.