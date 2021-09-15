Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will post sales of $20.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $21.94 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $8.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $71.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.70 million to $71.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $120.72 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $131.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at about $978,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 206.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 69,121 shares during the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 5,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,851. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $568.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.37.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

