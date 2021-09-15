Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. Radius Global Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 358.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 458,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 178.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 56,305 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

RADI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,198. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

