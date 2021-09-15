Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post sales of $183.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.43 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $175.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $711.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $763.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $760.44 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $863.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STOR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

