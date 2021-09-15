Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce $311.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.70 million. Bally’s posted sales of $116.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

BALY traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 380,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,022. Bally’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $75.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

