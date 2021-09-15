Zacks: Brokerages Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce sales of $119.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.40 million and the highest is $124.65 million. InterDigital posted sales of $87.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year sales of $382.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.60 million to $388.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $400.42 million, with estimates ranging from $388.04 million to $412.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,995. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 97.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in InterDigital by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in InterDigital by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 728.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InterDigital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.