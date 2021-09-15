Zacks: Brokerages Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post $142.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $143.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $543.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $544.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $605.25 million, with estimates ranging from $601.41 million to $607.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PWSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of PowerSchool stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 1,014,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,459. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.