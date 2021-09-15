Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post -$1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) will report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the lowest is ($1.12). Tempest Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to ($3.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($4.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($6.75).

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPST shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

TPST opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $117,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 259.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. 29.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

