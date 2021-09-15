Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Sell

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $135.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -322.43 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.51.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $338,311.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,846,124.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,290. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after purchasing an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,143,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

