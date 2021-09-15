Zacks Investment Research Lowers J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JSAIY. UBS Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 price target on shares of J Sainsbury and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.37.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,232. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

