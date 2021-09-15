Zacks Investment Research Lowers Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

