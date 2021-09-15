Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) to “Buy”

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $136.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

HTHIY stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.30. 22,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30.

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: IT, Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemical and Others. The IT segment handles system integration, consulting, control system, cloud service, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

