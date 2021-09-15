Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Shares of VAPO opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $694.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of -1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,996 shares of company stock worth $832,579. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm during the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

