Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.49

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.49 and last traded at $72.49, with a volume of 5046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total value of $158,065.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,457 shares in the company, valued at $13,302,360.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

