Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $17.67 price objective on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

