Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider David Stirling Buys 35 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling purchased 35 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £149.80 ($195.71).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, David Stirling bought 32 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £147.20 ($192.32).

Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Zotefoams plc has a 1 year low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 444.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 439.95. The firm has a market cap of £209.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

