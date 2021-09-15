Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 2,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,025. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.05. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $78,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $39,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $106,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,189,475. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

