$0.04 EPS Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Venator Materials posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venator Materials.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNTR shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 18,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,683. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

