-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Curis.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRIS shares. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

CRIS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $755.67 million, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.90. Curis has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the first quarter worth about $165,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curis (CRIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.