-$0.15 EPS Expected for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.14). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,892 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amyris by 15.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amyris by 95.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

