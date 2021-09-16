$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 in the last 90 days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,869,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.82.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

