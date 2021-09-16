$0.42 EPS Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. SmartFinancial posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $32.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 118,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,777 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth $1,966,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 46,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.29. 65 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,940. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

