$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 126.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,694. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.14%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

