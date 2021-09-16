-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.88). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Xencor by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Xencor by 41.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Xencor by 105,573.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XNCR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,599. Xencor has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.81.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

