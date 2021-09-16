$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,942 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in WNS by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,748 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,429,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WNS opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $84.55.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.