$0.78 EPS Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $9,589,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $6,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

USPH stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $113.10. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,779. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.84 and its 200 day moving average is $114.44. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

