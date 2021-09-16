$1.16 Million in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will post sales of $1.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $1.46 million. Trevena posted sales of $3.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $3.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRVN. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trevena by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trevena stock remained flat at $$1.22 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,052. Trevena has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.44.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

