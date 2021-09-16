-$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.38) and the highest is ($1.11). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($1.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%.

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zymeworks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zymeworks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its position in Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,882. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.