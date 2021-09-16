$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Landstar System reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $161.44. 232,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,661. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.67 and a 200-day moving average of $164.13. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,357,000 after buying an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,026,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,495.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.