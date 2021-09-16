$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.71 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion.

TS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

TS opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tenaris by 952.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

