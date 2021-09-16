-$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report ($1.65) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.33) and the lowest is ($1.89). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings of $11.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.39) to ($5.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($4.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

