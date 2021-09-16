$106.45 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce sales of $106.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.00 million and the highest is $106.90 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $105.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $431.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 37.61%. The business had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,962,851.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,992,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Casa Systems by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 441,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,491. The firm has a market cap of $594.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.99.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

