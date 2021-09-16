10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Down 4.7%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) dropped 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $156.77 and last traded at $160.98. Approximately 7,398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 749,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.00.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $299,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,427.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $3,171,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,515 shares of company stock worth $24,604,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

