$116.90 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report $116.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.30 million. BancFirst posted sales of $110.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $472.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $441.75 million, with estimates ranging from $435.30 million to $448.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 352,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,330. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.69. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after acquiring an additional 89,892 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 872.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.