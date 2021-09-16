$142.47 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report sales of $142.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.30 million. Mimecast reported sales of $122.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $581.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $580.25 million to $583.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $658.59 million, with estimates ranging from $648.57 million to $673.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,049 shares of company stock worth $8,502,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 99.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 648,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 323,238 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 17.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 773,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $69.40. 29,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.