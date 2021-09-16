1,685 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,032,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 848,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,812,000 after purchasing an additional 87,527 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 814,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,038 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average is $122.31. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.