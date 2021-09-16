18,168 Shares in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 493,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of OI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.01. 10,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,477. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

